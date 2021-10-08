Germany probes far-right incidents in military guard unit

FILE - In this June 18, 2019 file photo, the honor guard waits for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin, Germany. A company of the German military's honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo , German honour guards keep in distance during the welcoming ceremony for Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany. A company of the German military's honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday. Associated Press

BERLIN -- A company of the German military's honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday.

The company has been suspended from official events 'until further notice" while the allegations are being investigated, ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin. He stressed that the ministry is pursuing a 'no-tolerance' policy.

The guard battalion, which has nearly 1,000 members, provides military honors during state visits and other formal events. Collatz said the internal investigation covers 'several dozen' soldiers and the alleged incidents came to light as a result of reports by fellow battalion members.

The ministry spokesman didn't give details of the alleged incidents. His comments came after news magazine Der Spiegel reported that a witness had said a far-right group of at least six soldiers had formed within the company.

German officials have said they are determined to root out right-wing extremism in the military. Last year, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the KSK special forces unit, saying an extreme-right culture had been allowed to develop behind a 'wall of secrecy.'