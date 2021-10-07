Odorizzi, Keuchel not on ALDS rosters for Astros, White Sox

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri talks with teammates about the fractured pinky finder on his right hand during a team workout on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Houston. The Astros are preparing for the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Associated Press

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Associated Press

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi delivers during the first inning of baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Both teams left off veteran pitchers when the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox set their rosters for their AL Division Series beginning Thursday.

Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi wasn't among the 12 pitchers the team will carry for the best-of-five series. Odorizzi struggled in his first season with the Astros after signing a three-year, $23.5 million contract, going 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel didn't get a spot on a Chicago roster that also has 12 pitchers. Keuchel was 9-9 with a career-high 5.28 ERA this season.

The Astros included six outfielders on their roster. Rookie Jose Siri got the final outfield spot after his availability was in question because he broke his right pinkie last week.

Also omitted from Houston's roster was reliever Blake Taylor, who made 51 appearances with a 3.16 ERA this season.

The White Sox have seven infielders, five outfielders and two catchers on their roster. Houston is going with five infielders and three catchers.

