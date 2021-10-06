Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was up 1.25 cents at $7.46 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 5.25 cents at $5.3225 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 3 cents at $5.9775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 8.50 cents at $12.42 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1 cent at $1.2382 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $1.5680 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.35 cents at $.8962 a pound.