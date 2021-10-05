Steve Baldwin resigns as CEO of NWSL's Washington Spirit

WASHINGTON -- Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit on Tuesday in the wake of coach Richie Burke's firing following a harassment investigation.

Baldwin said in a statement he decided to resign at the request of players and to avoid being a distraction. The team's official supporters' group had called for Baldwin to sell his interest in the team, saying it would curtail certain game-day traditions, including chants, until changes were made.

'This was an extremely difficult decision for me,' Baldwin said. 'I have no doubt made some mistakes, but my effort and focus were always on building a professional experience for our players.'

Baldwin said team president Ben Olsen now has full authority over club operations.



Burke was fired after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players and the NWSL held a formal investigation. The Spirit were also sanctioned by the league.

In its ninth season, the NWSL has been rocked by a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a situation that prompted Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports