Tootsie Roll facing fine for gruesome finger mishap at plant

CHICAGO -- A federal agency has recommended that Tootsie Roll Industries pay more than $136,000 in fines after a machine at its Chicago plant cut off part of an employee's finger this year.

The U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release Tuesday that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued one willful violation Sept. 24 'for inadequate machine guarding' and proposed the fines after an investigation into the April 19 incident.

The Labor Department said a 48-year-old employee reached into a machine to remove stuck paper debris when a bag sealer snapped shut on one of his fingers. The incident happened after the company allowed the machine's access doors to remain unguarded, the department said.

'Hundreds of workers are injured needlessly each year because employers ignore safety guards, often to speed up production, and that's exactly what happened in this case,' OSHA Chicago South Area Director James Martineck said in the release. 'Employers must never put profits before people. When they do and fail to meet their obligations to keep workers safe, we will take action to hold them accountable.'

Tootsie Roll Industries said in a statement: 'We do not agree with the alleged violation and are investigating it. ... We intend to meet with OSHA to discuss the basis for the citation and to enter into a dialogue to hopefully reach a mutually agreeable resolution."

The company can also contest the findings before an independent OSHA review commission, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, and pay the fines.