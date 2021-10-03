Brian White has hat trick, Vancouver beats San Jose 3-0

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, right, Russell Teibert, front left, and Jake Nerwinski, back left, celebrate White's third goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Deiber Caicedo celebrates Brian White's second goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas (6) and Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, vie for the ball during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Bruno Gaspar vie for the ball during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, front right, celebrates his third goal against the San Jose Earthquakes with Russell Teibert (31) during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White (24) celebrates his third goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski makes a save during the second half on an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, back center, grabs the ball away from San Jose Earthquakes' Benji Kikanovic during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome, center, is upended by San Jose Earthquakes' Nathan Brazil, left, as Jackson Yueill watches during the second half on an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Brian White scored goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Saturday night to improve their playoff hopes.

The American striker scored in the 26th, 59th and 73rd minutes for his first career MLS hat trick. Maxime Crepeau made five saves for his third straight shutout.

Vancouver improved to 9-8-10 with seven games left.

JT Marcinkowski stopped three of six on-target shots for the Earthquakes (8-11-9).