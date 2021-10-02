Ibrahimovic pulls out of Sweden squad ahead of WC qualifiers

Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his side's seconf goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Milan and Lazio at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic gestures during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Venezia at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdrew from Sweden's squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece, with the national team saying Saturday the veteran striker hasn't fully recovered from a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, was called up by Sweden this week with coach Janne Andersson saying 'I hope and believe he can be there.'

However, Andersson said Saturday that the AC Milan striker 'is not so far ahead in his rehabilitation that he can be part of' the squad.

'Sad for us but also sad for Zlatan as well,' Andersson said.

Ibrahimovic missed the European Championship with a knee injury and has played just once this season for Milan, in a 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A on Sept. 12. He scored in that game.

Sweden is in second place in Group B of European qualifying, four points behind Spain with two games in hand.

