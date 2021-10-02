Romell Quioto has 2 goals in Montreal's 2-1 win over Atlanta
MONTREAL -- Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.
Montreal (11-10-7) is fourth in the Eastern Conference as it fight for a playoff spot.
Jake Mulraney scored for Atlanta (10-9-9).
Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal's back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute.
Two minutes later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities.
Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres, who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.
RED BULLS 1, FC CINCINNATI 0
CINCINNATI -- Andrew Gutman scored, Carlos Coronel had three saves and New York beat FC Cincinnati.
The 24-year-old Coronel has nine shutouts this season, tied for third-most in MLS behind Nashville's Joe Willis and Colorado's William Yarbrough with 11 apiece.
New York (9-11-7) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games to climb into the playoff race. Cincinnati (4-15-8) has lost five consecutive games.
AUSTIN 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1
AUSTIN, Texas -- Cecilio DomÃnguez scored in each half in expansion Austin's victory over Real Salt Lake.
Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Damir Kreilach scored for Real Salt Lake (11-11-6).
ORLANDO CITY 2, D.C. UNITED 1
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Daryl Dike headed home a corner kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time to lift Orlando City past D.C. United.
Orlando City (11-8-9) snapped a five-game winless streak that started with four consecutive losses. Julian Gressel also scored for the Florida club.
Robin Jansson scored D.C. United (12-12-4).
MINNESOTA UNITED 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE
FRISCO, Texas -- Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied Minnesota.
The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves for Dallas (6-13-10). Tyler Miller made four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).