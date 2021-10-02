Romell Quioto has 2 goals in Montreal's 2-1 win over Atlanta

CF Montreal goalkeeper Jame Pantemis celebrates with fans after defeating Atlanta United in an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CF Montreal's Romell Quioto (30) gives a fist pump to his bench after scoring against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

MONTREAL -- Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Montreal (11-10-7) is fourth in the Eastern Conference as it fight for a playoff spot.

Jake Mulraney scored for Atlanta (10-9-9).

Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal's back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute.

Two minutes later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities.

Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres, who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.

RED BULLS 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI -- Andrew Gutman scored, Carlos Coronel had three saves and New York beat FC Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old Coronel has nine shutouts this season, tied for third-most in MLS behind Nashville's Joe Willis and Colorado's William Yarbrough with 11 apiece.

New York (9-11-7) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games to climb into the playoff race. Cincinnati (4-15-8) has lost five consecutive games.

AUSTIN 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

AUSTIN, Texas -- Cecilio DomÃ­nguez scored in each half in expansion Austin's victory over Real Salt Lake.

Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Damir Kreilach scored for Real Salt Lake (11-11-6).

ORLANDO CITY 2, D.C. UNITED 1

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Daryl Dike headed home a corner kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time to lift Orlando City past D.C. United.

Orlando City (11-8-9) snapped a five-game winless streak that started with four consecutive losses. Julian Gressel also scored for the Florida club.

Robin Jansson scored D.C. United (12-12-4).

MINNESOTA UNITED 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas -- Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied Minnesota.

The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves for Dallas (6-13-10). Tyler Miller made four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).