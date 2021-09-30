West Brom fan jailed for 8 weeks for racist post on Facebook

BIRMINGHAM, England -- A supporter of English club West Bromwich Albion was handed a jail sentence of eight weeks on Thursday for racially abusing one of his own team's players on Facebook.

Simon Silwood posted a racist message about Romaine Sawyers, who is Black, following West Brom's 5-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Jan. 26.

Silwood, 50, denied the offence, telling police his message was 'stupid not racial' and claiming autocorrect had changed a word to make it read 'baboon" instead of 'buffoon.'

Silwood, who has been banned for life by West Brom, was convicted last month after a judge ruled he was 'not a credible witness' and had meant the post to be offensive.

The court heard that Sawyers, who is currently on loan at second-tier club Stoke and was reporting a separate alleged racist social media post when he was shown Silwood's message, was left feeling 'harassed, alarmed and distressed' after reading it.

Passing sentence on Silwood at a court in Birmingham, central England, on Thursday, district judge Briony Clarke said he had shown 'very minimal' remorse.

'In my view, it falls into the category of greatest harm," the judge said. 'We have to accept it had a wider impact and a substantial impact on Mr. Sawyers.'

Silwood was charged following an investigation carried out by Britain's first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.

Prosecutors said Silwood posted the message to a West Brom Fan Zone group on Facebook, saying Sawyers should win the 'Baboon d'Or' - a sarcastic reference to the Ballon d'Or trophy.

Sawyers said he felt 'numb' when he read it.

'The whole incident has left me extremely upset," he said in a statement provided to the court.

'I find it difficult to believe that in 2021 there are still people out in society who believe it is acceptable to behave like this.'

Rupert Jones, defending Silwood, said his client 'has suffered a very public humiliation, entirely of his own doing' and has received threats since his conviction.

"He has now had the opportunity, somewhat ironically, to experience what that is like,' Jones said.

___

