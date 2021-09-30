Boy, 14, arrested after leading police on vehicle chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after leading state police on a vehicle chase in southern Indiana.

A state trooper attempted to pull over a pickup truck Wednesday near Evansville after the driver ran a stop sign and turned without signaling, the Evansville Courier & Press reported Thursday.

The pickup's driver refused to stop and drove away at speeds of up to 85 mph. He lost control of the pickup and struck an abandoned building.

The teen and an underaged passenger surrendered. The passenger was released to parents. The driver was taken to a youth detention center. Their names were not released.