 

Man who killed 5 at Maryland newspaper is sentenced to more than 5 life terms in prison without possibility of parole

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/28/2021 9:59 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Man who killed 5 at Maryland newspaper is sentenced to more than 5 life terms in prison without possibility of parole.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 