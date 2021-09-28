Man who killed 5 at Maryland newspaper is sentenced to more than 5 life terms in prison without possibility of parole
Updated 9/28/2021 9:59 AM
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Man who killed 5 at Maryland newspaper is sentenced to more than 5 life terms in prison without possibility of parole.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.