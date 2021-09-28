Priest resigns as high school chaplain after sex allegation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A priest has resigned as chaplain of a Catholic high school in northeastern Indiana after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor, the local diocese says.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said Monday in a statement that it learned Sept. 19 of 'allegations that Father David Huneck engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor.'

Huneck has resigned both as chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne and as pastor at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City, the diocese said. He has also been suspended by the diocese from 'all public priestly ministry,' according to the statement.

The diocese said it had notified the state's Department of Child Services, and the report was forwarded to local police.

'The diocese stands ready to cooperate with civil authorities,' the diocese said in the statement, which said it had no additional comment at this time.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb, a spokesman for the Fort Wayne Police Department, told The Journal Gazette on Monday that the department does not have an active investigation related to Huneck. A criminal case filed against Huneck could not be found in statewide court databases Tuesday.

Whitley County Prosecutor DJ Sigler told WPTA-TV that there is an open investigation involving Huneck but that no criminal charges have been filed.