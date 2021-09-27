Federal appeals court lifts order that blocked New York City from enforcing vaccine mandate for teachers, schools staff
Updated 9/27/2021 5:50 PM
NEW YORK -- Federal appeals court lifts order that blocked New York City from enforcing vaccine mandate for teachers, schools staff.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.