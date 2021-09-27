 

Federal appeals court lifts order that blocked New York City from enforcing vaccine mandate for teachers, schools staff

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/27/2021 5:50 PM

NEW YORK -- Federal appeals court lifts order that blocked New York City from enforcing vaccine mandate for teachers, schools staff.

