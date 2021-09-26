Kikanovic, Javier LÃ³pez score, Earthquakes beat LAFC 2-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Benjamin Kikanovic and Javier LÃ³pez each scored a goal to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-0 victory over LAFC on Saturday night.

The Earthquakes (8-9-9) have won two straight and are tied with LAFC (9-11-6) and Vancouver (8-8-9), each three points behind seventh-place Real Salt Lake.

Kikanovic broke through three defenders and past goalkeeper TomÃ¡s Romero for an easy tap in the 3rd minute. Two minutes into the second half, Marcos LÃ³pez crossed to Javier LÃ³pez, who fired his left-footed shot into the back of the net from short range for his 11th goal of the season.

LAFC's Cristian Arango headed a ball to Danny Musovski, but he put his attempt off the side netting. LAFC has lost two straight following three consecutive wins.

