Pitt bounces back after upset, drills New Hampshire 77-7

New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards (17) tries to get a pass off as Pittsburgh linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) grabs his legs in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Edwards was flagged for intentional grounding on the play awarding Pittsburgh a safety. Associated Press

Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright (38) pursues New Hampshire running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards (17) tumbles over Pittsburgh linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) after throwing the ball in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Edwards was flagged for intentional grounding on the play awarding Pittsburgh a safety. Associated Press

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (87) sacks New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards (17) on the first play of the game in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

New Hampshire head coach Sean McDonnell watches his team play against Pittsburgh in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) returns a pass intercepted off New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards (17) for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The play was reviewed and confirmed a touchdown. Associated Press

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) eludes New Hampshire safety Kenny Fazio (33) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass against New Hampshire in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in just over a half of work and Pittsburgh finished up nonconference play by drilling New Hampshire 77-7 on Saturday.

A week after a stunning upset loss at home to Western Michigan, Pitt (3-1) bounced back by pouncing quickly on the overmatched Wildcats (3-1). Pickett led the way, completing 24 of 28 passes while pushing his touchdown pass total to 15 on the season, two more than he had in 2020. Pickett's 1-yard fourth-down scoring plunge gave him 17 career rushing scores, the most ever by a quarterback in school history.

Jordan Addison caught six passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Pitt. The Panthers piled up a school-record 707 yards of total offense and scored on 10 of their first 11 drives. Pitt's 77 points were the program's most in a game since 1926 when the Panthers beat Westminster 88-0.

New Hampshire, ranked 22nd in the Football Championship Subdivision, saw any hopes of the school's first win over a Power Five program in 15 years evaporate after falling behind by four touchdowns in the game's first 14 minutes.

The Wildcats allowed a safety on their opening possession and saw its second end by having Pitt's Damarri Mathis step in front of a pass by Bret Edwards and return it 35 yards for a touchdown that made it 14-0 before the game was 5 minutes old. The Panthers' missed the PAT kick after that touchdown and after Pickett's earlier 1-yard score.

Edwards spent most of the afternoon under heavy duress, completing 9 of 20 for 42 yards and a touchdown and an interception. Carlos Washington Jr. ran for 91 yards for the Wildcats, who received $425,000 to travel to Heinz Field.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Hampshire: The real season for the Wildcats begins next week. While the program's best start since 2009 came to a halt, New Hampshire

Pitt: No score total could wipe out the defensive meltdown against Western Michigan. However, the Panthers wasted little time dominating an opponent it was expected to dominate.

UP NEXT

New Hampshire: Host FCS power and Colonial Athletic Association rival James Madison next weekend.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers open Atlantic Coast Conference play next Saturday at Georgia Tech. Pitt has won each of its last three meetings with the Yellow Jackets.

