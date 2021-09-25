Przybylko scores, Union beat short-handed Atlanta
Updated 9/25/2021 5:04 PM
CHESTER, Pa. -- Kacper Przybylko scored in the 71st minute and the Philadelphia Union beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday.
Philadelphia (10-7-8) won for the second straight game. Atlanta (9-8-9) had its three-match winning streak come to an end.
JosÃ© MartÃnez set up the winning goal with a nice individual effort. He split two defenders near the corner flag, dribbled along the end line, and sent a pass toward the penalty spot for a redirection by Przybylko.
Atlanta was without star Josef Martinez due to knee soreness.
