 

Two jailed after attempted kidnapping of child in store

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/25/2021 10:29 AM

KOKOMO, Ind. -- Two people have been arrested after one of them allegedly tried to take a 1-year-old child from a shopping cart in a central Indiana Walmart store.

The child's mother told officers a woman appeared to purposely bump her before unbuckling the child from the cart about 11:30 a.m. Friday in Kokomo, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

 

The mother struggled with the woman who then fled the store without the child, police said in a release.

Officers later arrested the 36-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man who were inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

The woman faces attempted kidnapping, cocaine and marijuana possession, and false informing charges. The man faces invasion of privacy and various drug charges.

They were being held in the Howard County Jail, north of Indianapolis.

