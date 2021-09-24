Falcons' Gage, Terrell, Darby out with injuries vs Giants

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks to an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith questions a call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is hit by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) intercepts a pass by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan that was intended for wide receiver Russell Gage (14) and returns it for a score during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Coach Arthur Smith ruled out both players on Friday, along with rookie receiver Frank Darby.

Terrell is recovering from a concussion, Gage has an ankle injury and Darby is sidelined with a calf issue. None of the players practiced this week for the Falcons (0-2).

Gage had a career-best 72 receptions last season and was expected to take on an even larger role in the Falcons' offense after the trade of Julio Jones. Terrell was Atlanta's first-round pick in 2020 and had an impressive rookie season.

Darby was a sixth-round pick this year.

