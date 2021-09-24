 

Goldschmidt helps Cardinals beat Cubs for 13th straight win

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his one-run single during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman hits a one-run single during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, celebrates with Nolan Arenado, center, and Tommy Edman after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

  • Chicago Cubs' Trayce Thompson throws his helmet after striking out swinging during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Tommy Nance wipes his face during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/24/2021 4:16 PM

CHICAGO -- The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win Friday, using homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill to top the Chicago Cubs 8-5 in the opener of a doubleheader.

It's the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in July 1938. It also has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by 4 1/2 games heading into Friday's action.

 

St. Louis also got a pinch-hit homer from JosÃ© RondÃ³n, and Tommy Edman finished with three hits. Alex Reyes (10-8) got five outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos tossed a perfect seventh for his 13th save.

