 

Dolphins assistant Rob Leonard in protocols, will miss game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/24/2021 6:19 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins will be without outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard for Sunday's game at Las Vegas because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Dolphins made the announcement Friday and said his responsibilities 'will be shared amongst the defensive staff.' Leonard's status for Miami's preparations next week leading into an Oct. 3 home game against Indianapolis is unknown.

 

No Dolphins players are currently sidelined because of the virus protocols.

The team was without left tackle Austin Jackson for about a week of practice earlier this month because of a positive test, and tight end Adam Shaheen missed Miami's season-opener against New England following a testing issue.

__

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 