Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller (3) makes a touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles out of the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks to hand the ball off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates his touchdown run with Dan Arnold (85) and Cameron Erving (75) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) rushes for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers eased past the Houston Texans 24-9 on Thursday night despite losing Christian McCaffrey to an injury early in the second quarter.

The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they opened the season 14-0 and reached the Super Bowl.

Carolina's top-ranked defense put the squeeze on Houston rookie Davis Mills in his first career start, sacking him four times and holding him to 168 yards passing. Mills was pressed into action after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and was placed on injured reserve.

Darnold was efficient as he continues to revitalize his career with the Panthers after being cast aside by the New York Jets. But he could face some serious adversity if McCaffrey, who left with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, is forced to miss significant time.

McCaffrey came in leading the league in scrimmage yards, the same thing he did in the 2019 season. But he missed all but three games last year with various injuries as the Panthers sputtered to 5-11 in coach Matt Rhule's first year.

Darnold rushed for Carolina's first score in the first quarter and put the game away when he bulled in from 1-yard out for to make it 24-9 with about four minutes left, losing his helmet in the process.

Mills threw for a touchdown and avoided big mistakes after he threw an interception in the second half of Sunday's loss at Cleveland.

