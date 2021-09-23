Israeli court hears custody fight over cable car survivor, 6

Gali Peleg, center, maternal aunt of Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, arrives to court in Tel Aviv on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 for a hearing in the alleged kidnapping of her nephew. The boy's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. Associated Press

