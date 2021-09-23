Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec.was gained 12 cents at $7.1775 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.75 cents at 5.2925 a bushel, Dec. oats advanced 22.25 cents at $5.80 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 1.50 cents at $12.8425 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.2322 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.5490 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .90 cent at $.8475 a pound.