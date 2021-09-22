Correction: East Carolina-Marshall story
Updated 9/22/2021 12:49 PM
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- In a story published September 18, 2021, about the college football game between East Carolina and Marshall, The Associated Press erroneously reported the final score in the headline. East Carolina beat Marshall 42-38.
