 

Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/22/2021 8:28 AM

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian police say the car of a top aide to the country's president came under heavy gunfire, seriously wounding the driver.

The national police said more than 10 bullets were fired Wednesday at the car of Serhiy Shefir, first assistant to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

 

Authorities said Shefir was not hurt, but did not clarify if he was in the car at the time of the shooting in a village on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

No arrests have been made.

Zelenskyy, who is in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly, said he would return to the country urgently after his speech.

'Frankly, I don't know who is behind this,' Zelenskyy said, but suggested the shooting was connected with government efforts to weaken the power of the country's wealthy oligarchs.

'This does not in any way affect the course that I took with my team to change, to bring the economy out of the shadows, to fight against criminals, with large, influential financial groups,' he said.

