This Date in Baseball

Sept. 22

1911 - Cy Young, 44, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 for his 511th and final major league victory.

1936 - The Detroit Tigers swept the St. Louis Browns 12-0 and 14-0 to record the biggest double shutout in major league history.

1954 - Karl Spooner of Brooklyn became the first pitcher in the majors to strike out 15 in his first game as the Dodgers beat the New York Giants 3-0.

1966 - The Baltimore Orioles clinched their first AL pennant in 22 years with a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City A's. Their last pennant came in 1944 when they were the St. Louis Browns.

1968 - Cesar Tovar played one inning at each position for the Minnesota Twins, becoming the second major leaguer in history to do it. Bert Campaneris of the Oakland A's was the other.

1969 - Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants became the second player to hit 600 career home runs - joining Babe Ruth. The two-run shot off San Diego's Mike Corkins in the seventh inning, gave the Giants a 4-2 win.

1973 - Baltimore's Al Bumbry tied the major-league record with three triples as the Orioles beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 and clinched the American League East title.

1977 - Bert Blyleven tossed a 6-0 no-hitter for Texas against the Angels at Anaheim Stadium.

1986 - Fernando Valenzuela of Los Angeles became the first Mexican to win 20 games, beating the Houston Astros 9-2 while allowing two hits.

1990 - Andre Dawson of the Chicago Cubs stole his 300th base in an 11-5 loss to the New York Mets, to become the second player with 300 homers, 300 steals and 2,000 hits. Willie Mays was the other.

1993 - Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers faced three Seattle batters before hurting his right elbow. Ryan finished his career with 324 wins, 5,714 strikeouts and seven no-hitters.

2000 - Houston's Jose Lima set an NL single-season record by allowing his 47th homer in the Astros' 12-5 loss to Cincinnati. The major league record for home runs allowed in a season is 50, set by Minnesota's Bert Blyleven in 1986.

2003 - Detroit set an AL record with its 118th loss, falling 12-6 to Kansas City. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics (36-117) set the record.

2003 - Second baseman Alfonso Soriano broke a major league record by hitting his 13th leadoff homer of the year in the New York Yankees' 10-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox.

2006 - Alfonso Soriano became baseball's first 40-40-40 player in Washington's 3-2 win over the New York Mets. Soriano hit his 40th double and stole his 41st base. With 45 homers, he already was only the fourth major league player with 40 homers and 40 steals in a season.

2018 - The Atlanta Braves capped a most surprising season by clinching their first NL East crown since 2013, with Mike Foltynewicz taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning in a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. A year after going 70-92, manager Brian Snitker and his Baby Braves surged back into the playoffs.

