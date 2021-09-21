White Sox lose to Tigers, putting AL Central clinch on hold

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. Associated Press

Fans watch Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal bat as rain falls during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum breaks for first base with an RBI-single to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead over the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 5-3. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes slides safely into home plate as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) receives the throw in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Chicago White Sox's drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.

Reyes had four of Detroit's 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Bryan Garcia (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit starter Tyler Alexander, who went five innings. Michael Fulmer got the last four outs for his 11th save.

Jace Fry (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief of White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel, who also lasted five innings. Luis Robert led Chicago's offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Robert gave Chicago a 2-0 lead in the third with a two-run single through a drawn-in infield. The Tigers scored in the bottom of the inning on Baddoo's RBI single.

Baddoo's second run-scoring hit tied the score at 2 in the fourth.

Detroit nearly took the lead in the sixth when Reyes was called safe at home on Baddoo's fielder's choice grounder. The call was overturned upon video review.

The Tigers broke the deadlock in the seventh on Niko Goodrum's RBI single. Reyes ripped a two-run single to give his team a three-run lead.

Tim Anderson's single in the eighth knocked in the White Sox's final run.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

The game was originally scheduled for the evening but was moved up to 1:10 p.m. due to a rainy forecast.

ROSTER MOVES

White Sox: OF Adam Engel was activated from the 10-day injured list and INF Romy Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 3.00) is scheduled to start the series finale on Wednesday. Lopez has 13 career starts against the Tigers, posting a 4-4 record and 3.42 ERA in those outings.

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA) has lost all three of his starts against the White Sox this season. The prized rookie won't be on the mound for long '" he's been placed under a three-inning limit.

