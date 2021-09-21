Ex-Kankakee official sent to prison for $2 million theft

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- A man who stole $2 million from Kankakee and a regional wastewater agency was sentenced to nine months in federal prison and two years of home confinement.

Richard Simms, 74, acknowledged diverting money through a fraudulent software invoicing scheme.

'He stands before the court deeply remorseful for his actions and for the great pain he caused,' defense lawyer Alan Brunell said.

Simms served as director of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency and superintendent of Kankakee's Environmental Services Utility.

'People gave you a standing ovation when you retired in 2018. They praised you," U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce said. "To me, you have no honor. You have no integrity.'

Simms declined to speak in court Monday. Prosecutors had asked for a 30-month prison sentence.

'We were embarrassed for having placed too much trust in Mr. Simms and for not discovering his criminal scheme sooner,' said Paul Schore, the mayor of Bourbonnais and a board member at the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency.

Simms was head of the Kankakee Environmental Services Utility for decades.

'Simms was incredibly calculated as an engineer and as a thief. ... The betrayal, doubt and guilt that many of us at the city have felt has been overwhelming and very destructive,' said Elizabeth Kubal, Kankakee's comptroller.