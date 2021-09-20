Inter Miami CF hosts Nashville SC in Eastern Conference play

Nashville SC (10-3-11) vs. Inter Miami CF (9-10-5)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Inter Miami CF -110, Nashville SC -105BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF takes on Nashville SC in conference play.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 5-3-2 at home in the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game last season.

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall and 4-5-3 on the road a season ago. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

Nashville SC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.