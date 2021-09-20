Houston mayor says officer dead from gunshot wounds suffered while serving arrest warrant, another officer hospitalized
Updated 9/20/2021 10:56 AM
HOUSTON -- Houston mayor says officer dead from gunshot wounds suffered while serving arrest warrant, another officer hospitalized.
