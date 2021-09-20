Chenoweth, Miranda, Rivera and more to celebrate Broadway

Leslie Odom Jr. presents an award at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018, left, and Audra McDonald presents an award at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 9, 2019. Producers of the Tony Awards telecast announced Monday that McDonald will host the award ceremony on Sept. 26, followed by a two-hour celebration of Broadway's return, hosted by Odom. The bulk of the Tonys will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers while Odom's special, which will award the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical, will air on CBS. Associated Press

Actress Kristin Chenoweth gives the curtain speech on the stage of "Wicked" at the Gershwin Theatre Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York. The show opened today after being closed due to Covid-19 concerns in early 2020. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Many of Broadway's biggest lights - including Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera and Idina Menzel - will make appearances at Sunday's TV celebration of Broadway's return.

Also due to grace the stage are Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, AndrÃ© De Shields, Christopher Jackson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.

The two-hour special on CBS - hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. - will follow the Tony Awards telecast, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald during a two-hour live event also from the Winter Garden Theatre.

The bulk of the Tonys - the acting, directing and technical ones - will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers. Odom's special will cap the night with awards for the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits