Chenoweth, Miranda, Rivera and more to celebrate Broadway
NEW YORK -- Many of Broadway's biggest lights - including Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera and Idina Menzel - will make appearances at Sunday's TV celebration of Broadway's return.
Also due to grace the stage are Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, AndrÃ© De Shields, Christopher Jackson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.
The two-hour special on CBS - hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. - will follow the Tony Awards telecast, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald during a two-hour live event also from the Winter Garden Theatre.
The bulk of the Tonys - the acting, directing and technical ones - will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers. Odom's special will cap the night with awards for the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.
