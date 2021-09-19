Dutch king unveils Holocaust name monument in Amsterdam

A woman touches one of the name stones after King Willem-Alexander officially unveiled a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust. Designed by Polish-Jewish architect Daniel Libeskind, the memorial is made up of walls shaped to form four Hebrew letters spelling out a word that translates as "In Memory Of." The walls are built using bricks each of which is inscribed with the name of one of the 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II or who died on their way to the camps. Associated Press

King Willem-Alexander, right, walks along walls with name stones after officially unveiling a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

King Willem-Alexander puts a stone in an act of remembrance when unveiling a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

King Willem-Alexander, second right, talks to survivors and relatives after officially unveiling a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

A holocaust survivor walks along walls with name stones after King Willem-Alexander officially unveiled a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

King Willem-Alexander, second left, arrives to officially unveil a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

Rescue workers watch a ceremony where King Willem-Alexander officially unveiled a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

King Willem-Alexander arrives to unveil a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

King Willem-Alexander arrives to unveil a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

Name stones are seen in the foreground as King Willem-Alexander, right, talks to survivors and relatives after officially unveiling a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.

People walk alongs walls with name stones after King Willem-Alexander officially unveiled a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust.