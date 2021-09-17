 

Montreal hosts the Chicago Fire in conference play

 
By Associated Press
Posted9/17/2021 7:00 AM

Chicago Fire (6-13-5) vs. CF Montreal (9-8-7)

Montreal; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +100, Chicago +256, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire visit Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall and 4-8-1 at home in the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago and registered 22 assists.

The Fire compiled a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 0-6-5 in road games. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Aljaz Struna (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured).

Chicago: Francisco Calvo (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

