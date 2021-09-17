France's Macron unveils model of new, green high-speed train

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in front of a life-size replica of the next high-speed train TGV, at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in front of a life-size replica of the next high-speed train TGV, at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press

A life-size replica of the next high-speed train TGV is pictured at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press

A life-size replica of the next high-speed train TGV is pictured at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and other executives pose in front of a life-size replica of the next high-speed train TGV, at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in front of a life-size replica of the next high-speed train TGV, at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press

Train employees pose by a life-size replica of the next high-speed train TGV is pictured at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in front of a life-size replica of the next high-speed train TGV, at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron, top left, and French railway operator SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou, top second left, pose next the first TGV train at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its renowned high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks next to French railway operator SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou, right, at the Gare de Lyon station Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Paris. France unveils a super-fast, climate-friendly train of the future, the next generation of its renowned high-speed TGV trains that have been emulated around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials are holding a ceremony at the historic Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to mark 40 years since the unveiling of the first TGV, or "train a grand vitesse." Associated Press