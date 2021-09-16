Timken, Newmont fall, Gap, Lennar rise
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Timken Co., down $2.40 to $68.02.
The maker of bearings and power transmissions said supply chain disruptions will hurt sales and earnings in the second half of 2021.
Laureate Education Inc., up 54 cents to $17.50.
The for-profit higher education purveyor said its board approved a special cash distribution to shareholders.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $3.36 to $12.34.
Investors were disappointed by results from a study of the drug developer's potential dry eye disease treatment.
Great Western Bancorp Inc., up $3.40 to $32.
The holding company for Great Western Bank is being bought by First Interstate Bank.
Gap Inc., up 37 cents to $24.20.
A surprisingly good retail sales report for August helped lift shares of the clothing retailer and some of its peers.
Newmont Corp., down $2.28 to $55.43.
The gold miner's stock slipped as precious metal prices slumped.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $12.32.
Oil prices remained weak most of the day and dragged down energy company stocks.
Lennar Corp., up $1.80 to $110.25.
The homebuilder said it will release more than 1,000 homes for sale before the end of the year.