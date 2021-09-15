Legia Warsaw beats Spartak Moscow as Europa League begins

Spartak's head coach Rui Vitoria reacts after the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw at the Otkritie Arena, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Spartak's Georgi Dzhikiya controls the ball during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw at the Otkritie Arena, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Legia's Lirim Kastrati celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw at the Otkritie Arena, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Legia's Lirim Kastrati, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw at the Otkritie Arena, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Legia Warsaw scored in stoppage time to beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 in the opening game of this season's Europa League group stage on Wednesday.

Spartak created far more chances than the Polish visitors but couldn't solve Legia's 41-year-old goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Legia took full advantage to snatch three points with a 91st-minute goal from substitute Lirim Kastrati off a cross from Ernest Muci.

Leicester and Napoli round out Group C and play Thursday.

Legia and Spartak played a day ahead of the week's other Europa League games to avoid a clash with Spartak's cross-city rival Lokomotiv Moscow, which hosts Marseille on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports