Grains, livestock higher.
Updated 9/15/2021 10:27 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 11.50 cents at $7.0875 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 12.25 cents at $5.2925 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 8 cents at $5.23 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 4 cents at $12.8750 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.2420 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.17 cents at $1.5522 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .50 cent at $.8137 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.