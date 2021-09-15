Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 11.50 cents at $7.1225 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 13.25 cents at 5.3350 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 24.25 cents at $5.3925 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 12 cents at $12.9450 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higer on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.2417 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .55 cent at $1.5472 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up 1.90 cents at $.8227 a pound.