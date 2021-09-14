German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout

Police spokesman Thomas Geithner shows the remains of the metal foil of a balloon during a press conference in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 discovered in the substation Dresden-Sued (Dresden-South). German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout Monday in and around the eastern German city of Dresden. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden.

Authorities said the metal foil balloon caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation in Dresden shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, causing a power outage that affected hospitals, trams, factories and about 300,000 households. Dozens of people were trapped in elevators until electricity about an hour later.

Claudius Rokosch, a spokesman for utility company SachsenEnergie, said Tuesday that the charred, aluminum-covered balloon found at the substation featured a clear warning not to fly it near electrical wires.

Thomas Geithner, a spokesman for Dresden police, said investigators don't currently have any evidence that the balloon was directed into the overhead cables intentionally.

'We are currently working on the assumption that at best it was careless, or simply a coincidence,' he said, adding that the lack of a claim of responsibility also indicated it wasn't a politically motivated attack.

'But we can't rule it out 100% either,' Geithner said.