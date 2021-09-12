Procession set for slain Marine's return to Indiana hometown

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind., during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Sanchez died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. Associated Press

A Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Humberto Sanchez, 22,Â of Logansport, Ind., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. President Joe Biden embarked on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. Associated Press

This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP) Associated Press

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- A military procession will return the body of a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan's Kabul airport to his northern Indiana hometown.

Sunday's procession will mark the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport.

Sanchez's body is scheduled to arrive Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru. The procession will then head to Logansport, where it will briefly stop under a large garrison flag in the city's downtown area, according to Indiana State Police. The public is invited to line the procession route that will end at Gundrum Funeral Home.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan, according to his obituary.

A public visitation is scheduled for Monday at LifeGate Church in Logansport. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday the church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.