Purdue warns 300 students, employees over COVID-19 policy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- About 300 Purdue University students or employees face disciplinary action for failing to comply with the school's mandatory COVID-19 testing for those who haven't provided proof of vaccination.

That includes 84 students on the West Lafayette campus have been notified a second time that they haven't completed required surveillance testing three weeks into the fall semester, Purdue officials said. A third violation could result in suspension from the university as soon as this coming week.

About 210 employees have received an initial written warning for not being tested. Those employees face disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Purdue is requiring surveillance testing, which could be as frequently as each week, for any students or employees who've not submitted documentation of COVID-19 vaccination shots.

About 82% of the some 55,000 students and employees on the West Lafayette campus have submitted vaccination proof, according to the university's tracking.

Indiana University has mandated that all students and employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations unless they are granted exemptions or face dismal from classes or their jobs. The latest figures released by IU show 88% compliance but school officials haven't yet released any information about disciplinary actions.