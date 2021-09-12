 

'SNL' hosts Rudolph, Chappelle win guest actor Emmy honors

  • An Emmy statue is displayed on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    An Emmy statue is displayed on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Associated Press

  • Courtney B. Vance poses with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "Lovecraft Country" on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Courtney B. Vance poses with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "Lovecraft Country" on night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/12/2021 10:05 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Claire Foy, Courtney B. Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday's creative arts awards ceremony.

On the drama series side, Foy was honored for 'The Crown" and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won her a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in 'Lovecraft Country.'

 

Rudolph and Chappelle won comedy series guest acting trophies as hosts of 'Saturday Night Live.' For Rudolph, it was a repeat of her victory in the category last year, also for 'SNL.'

In the short-form comedy or drama series, the winners were J.B. Smoove for 'Mapleworth Murders' and Keke Palmer for 'Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors.'

The creative arts awards were presented in non-televised weekend ceremonies that will be part of a special set for Saturday on FXX. The awards are precursors to the main Emmys ceremony airing Sunday, Sept. 19, on CBS.

