Ronaldo to make 2nd United debut starting against Newcastle
Updated 9/11/2021 8:19 AM
MANCHESTER, England -- Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut after being selected to start against Newcastle on Saturday.
The 36-year-old Portugal forward secured an unexpected return to United after 12 years when he was sold by Juventus last month.
The masses of United fans arriving at Old Trafford in their new jerseys with Ronaldo on the back got what they hoped for when the lineup was revealed an hour before kickoff in the Premier League match.
Ronaldo won every major honor with United from 2003 to 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.