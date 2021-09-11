 

The Latest: Teens Raducanu, Fernandez meet in US Open final

  • Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York.

    Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

  • Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka,of Belarus, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York.

    Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka,of Belarus, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/11/2021 11:39 AM

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

 

A pair of unseeded teenagers will meet at the U.S. Open in one of the unlikeliest Grand Slam final matchups in the history of women's tennis.

The championship will be won Saturday by either 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain or 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Raducanu is ranked 150th and participating in just her second major tournament. She is the first qualifier - players who earn a spot in the field by winning three matches in preliminary rounds - in the sport's professional era to reach a Grand Slam final.

The Open era began in 1968.

Fernandez is ranked 73rd and had never been past the third round in her previous six appearances at majors. She has defeated four seeded players along the way, including defending champion Naomi Osaka.

This is the first Grand Slam final between two teenagers since the 1999 U.S. Open. Serena Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at that tournament for the first of her 23 major singles trophies.

Saturday's winner will be the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.

A ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is scheduled to take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium before the final at about 4 p.m.

A '9-11-01' stencil will be on the court and female cadets from the U.S. Military Academy will unfurl a large U.S. flag during a performance of the national anthem by the 'In the Heights' movie co-star Daphne Rubin-Vega while accompanied by Broadway musicians.

