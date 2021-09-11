 

Herdman, William & Mary slam door on Lafayette

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/11/2021 9:04 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Gage Herdman's pick-6 late in the third quarter helped turn momentum and William & Mary beat Lafayette 24-3 on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0, the Leopards went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that took more than seven minutes. At the Tribe's (1-1) 23-yard line, Lafayette quarterback Rent Montie threw a pass that bounced off the outstretched hand of Julius Young and into the arms of Herdman who returned it 78 yards untouched for a 10-0 lead in the third quarter.

 

After Lafayette (0-2) turned it over on downs, Hollis Mathis threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Cole Blackman with seven seconds left in the third.


Quinn Osborne's pick-6 of Montie with 2:19 left closed the scoring.

Montie threw for 185 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 