McKay's 3 TD passes help Montana St. beat Drake 45-7
Updated 9/11/2021 10:38 PM
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Matthew McKay threw three touchdown passes, including two to Willie Patterson, and Montana State beat Drake 45-7 on Saturday night.
McKay was 19-of-25 passing for 256 yards with no interceptions and added eight carries for 61 yards. Lance McCutcheon had seven receptions for 121 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown.
Montana State (1-1) opened the scoring when Blake Glessner kicked a 29-yard field goal fewer than four minutes into the game. McKay connected with Patterson for a 23-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter and Patterson's 31-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter made it 16-0.
Ian Corwin was 14-of-23 passing for 149 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cross Robinson for Drake (1-1).
