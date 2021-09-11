Peruvian government says Abimael GuzmÃ¡n, jailed leader of Shining Path insurgency, has died after an illness
Updated 9/11/2021 10:00 AM
LIMA, Peru -- Peruvian government says Abimael GuzmÃ¡n, jailed leader of Shining Path insurgency, has died after an illness.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.