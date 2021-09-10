Lebanon forms new government, 1st in over a year

FILE - In this July 17, 2020 file photo, a woman looks at a homeless Lebanese man sleeping on the ground in Hamra street, in Beirut, Lebanon. Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs Ramzi Moucharafieh said Thursday, Sept 9, 2021, during a news conference, in Beirut that the government will start paying cash assistance next month to hundreds of thousands of poor families - in U.S. dollars - as the small nation sinks deeper into its economic crisis. Associated Press

BEIRUT -- The Lebanese presidency says a new government has been formed, breaking a 13-month deadlock that saw the country slide deeper into financial chaos and poverty.

Lebanon has been without a fully empowered government since the catastrophic Aug. 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut port, which forced the resignation of then Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government.

Rival political groups had been locked in disagreement over the make-up of a new government since then, hastening the country's economic meltdown.

The new government headed by billionaire businessman Najib MIkati was announced Friday by the office of President Michel Aoun, which said the decree has been signed.