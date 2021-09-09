Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 9/9/2021 2:18 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.16 to $68.14 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.15 to $71.45 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. October natural rose 12 cents to $5.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $6.50 to $1,800 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 12 cents to $24.18 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.29 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.70 Japanese yen from 110.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1830 from $1.1823.
