School cancels classes after knife incident with 2 students

INDIANAPOLIS -- A high school in Indianapolis sent students home Wednesday after two were involved in a morning 'altercation involving a knife,' officials said.

Few details were immediately released. Medical care was being provided, according to the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township.

The incident occurred at North Central High School.

'Two students were involved in an altercation involving a knife,' the district said, adding that it was an 'unfortunate event.'

'The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided and the school building is secure,' the district said.